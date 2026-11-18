According to military reports, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out one missile strike and 63 airstrikes. The occupiers dropped 212 guided bombs, deployed 4,850 kamikaze drones, and fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 1,711 times.

The heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction

Eighteen combat engagements took place here throughout the day. Russian troops attempted to advance near Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske, as well as in the direction of Dobropillia. Three battles in this sector were still ongoing as of the evening. According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, Ukrainian forces eliminated 30 invaders and wounded six others there over the past 24 hours.

The Defense Forces also destroyed nine vehicles, one artillery system, and ten pieces of specialized equipment. In addition, they succeeded in striking two drone command posts, two ammunition depots, and 52 Russian military shelters.

Additional enemy equipment and positions were damaged, including one vehicle, five artillery systems, one piece of specialized equipment, two drone control centers, and 96 shelters. Ukrainian forces also destroyed or neutralized 316 drones of various types.

Fighting continued in other sectors of the front

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions six times. Fighting took place near Tsehelne, Rybalchyne, Mykolaivka, and Zarubinka.

In the Lyman sector, eight combat engagements were recorded near Novoye, Lyman, and Zarichne. Three of them were still ongoing at the time of the evening report.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces continued to repel a Russian attack near Ozerny. One combat engagement remained active there.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the occupying forces in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Novoselivka. Three attacks by Russian troops were also recorded in the Huliaipole sector—near Yegorivka, Kosivtseve, and Herasymivka. Two battles were still ongoing there as of 10:00 p.m.

The Russians did not advance on six fronts

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops did not conduct offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, Kramatorsky, Oleksandrivsky, Orikhivsky, and Prydniprovsky sectors.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded on other sections of the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on November 17.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian multiple launch rocket system. The system was detected near a forest belt behind enemy lines, after which drone operators delivered a precision strike. The drone hit the ammunition supply, resulting in the destruction of the MLRS.

On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation while flying from Novosibirsk to Kansk. According to preliminary reports from Russian media, the entire crew was killed. Television channels are reporting 17 fatalities.

The Security Service of Ukraine released exclusive footage of the destruction of the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge, showing a series of strikes by Ukrainian “Palyanytsia” missile drones. As a result of powerful explosions near the metal arch supports, sections of the road portion of the bridge collapsed into the water.