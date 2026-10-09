A border crossing on the border with Poland has been temporarily closed due to a drone threat

In Volyn, operations at a border crossing with Poland have been suspended due to the threat of Russian drones. People who were at the crossing were temporarily moved to shelters, and border crossings have been halted.

The Air Force had previously warned of enemy drones approaching Volyn. According to monitoring channels, a group of jet-powered drones is moving toward the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Monitoring groups reported the movement of one of the jet drones toward the “Yagodin” border crossing. Due to the threat of an air attack, border crossing operations at the site were temporarily suspended, and people were moved to shelters.

Earlier, according to the Falcon monitoring channel, one of the drones crashed in a forested area approximately 15 km from the checkpoint. The authors of the report speculated that the drone may have been intercepted. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

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The Polish Ministry of Defense has ruled out the possibility of shooting down targets over Ukraine.

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In Poland, the RCB warned the Lublin Voivodeship of an airborne threat.

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