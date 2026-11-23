During a nighttime attack on the Vinnytsia region on November 23, Russian troops damaged a civilian business and private homes.

Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A civilian business was damaged as a result of an enemy attack last night in the Vinnytsia region,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, private homes in another community in the region were also affected—with damaged roofs and broken windows.

All relevant services are working to address the aftermath of the attack, she noted.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv, and there are casualties.

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

Russian troops also carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of a child.

Read us on