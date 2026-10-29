The Kremlin announced that trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are being prepared for Abu Dhabi after November 4. The exact date of the meeting is to be agreed upon in the near future, and its holding, according to the Russian side, will depend on the situation on the front lines.

According to Yuri Ushakov, consultations on organizing the negotiation process are ongoing. The final date of the meeting is to be agreed upon in the near future, though its holding may be influenced by the overall situation on the battlefield.

The Kremlin representative noted that the talks are scheduled to take place after November 4. However, he did not specify the exact date of the meeting.

Yuri Ushakov also stated that the Russian side has not yet finalized the full roster of the delegation set to travel to the United Arab Emirates.

According to him, the core of the Russian delegation has already been formed, but the final list of participants is still being finalized.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin’s aide ruled out the possibility of European leaders participating in the talks, insisting on a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Thus, despite Moscow’s statements about preparations for the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the exact dates of the talks and the final composition of the delegations have not yet been determined.

This was reported by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov in comments to propaganda media.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was stated on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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