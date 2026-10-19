Following the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv, a metro station and tracks were damaged; there are casualties

As a result of a massive nighttime attack on Kyiv on October 19, a surface metro station on the left bank, the tracks, and the cable network were damaged. Due to the shelling, the “Chernihivska” and “Lisova” stations will be temporarily closed, and three people were injured in the Solomyanskyi district.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the consequences of the attack.

According to him, debris from airstrikes damaged infrastructure near a metro station on the capital’s left bank. In particular, damage to the contact and running rails was recorded. Specialized services are on site, clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and assessing the extent of the damage.

This morning, train service on the Red Line was scheduled to operate between the “Akademmistechko” and “Darnitsa” stations according to the regular schedule. At the same time, the above-ground stations “Chernihivska” and “Lisova” are temporarily closed to passengers entering and exiting.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that specialists are working to restore the subway tracks and cable networks. They promise to provide further updates on the resumption of full service on the Red Line.

The effects of the attack have also been reported in other districts of Kyiv. In the Solomyanskyi District, rocket debris struck the first floor of a 25-story residential building. A non-residential building was damaged at another location. In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on the grounds of a non-residential development.

According to Klitschko, three people were injured in the Solomyanskyi district. Medical personnel provided them with on-site treatment.

We should add that Russian troops shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times.

In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. Also, in Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In Rivne Oblast, rescue workers extinguished all fires that broke out following a massive Russian attack. The enemy strikes caused fires at civilian infrastructure facilities. According to the State Emergency Service, there were no fatalities or injuries.

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