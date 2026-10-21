Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that the war against Ukraine is allegedly nearing its end.

“I don’t know how close we are to that, but events are moving in that direction,” Ushakov said, responding to a question about the prospects for ending the war.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff that Moscow is ready to help Washington resolve the situation surrounding Iran. The Kremlin leader also expressed interest in resuming economic cooperation with the United States.

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