The Air Force shot down three of four Russian drones amid a bloody attack on Dnipro

On October 29, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with four jet-powered strike drones. Air defenses shot down three of the drones, but the fourth struck the platform at the Dnipro train station.

The strike killed 13 civilians and injured another 13 people.

According to military officials, the attack occurred around 11:00 a.m. Russia launched four jet-powered attack drones toward the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian air defenses shot down three of the drones, but one reached the train station in the regional capital.

The enemy drone struck the platform directly. Thirteen people were killed and another 13 were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

The Air Force expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to those injured in the Russian attack.

Earlier, Zelenskyy showed the horrific aftermath of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

Russia has attacked Dnipro and the surrounding region with drones nearly 20 times; one person was injured.

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