The Altai-based company “Bochkari,” owned by Vadim Smagin, a member of the Altai Krai Legislative Assembly from the “United Russia” party, has appealed to Vladimir Putin to transfer the companies JSC “Multon” and LLC “Multon Partners” to its temporary management.

These companies, valued at nearly 245 billion rubles (about $3.01 billion), were responsible for bottling Coca-Cola brand beverages in Russia until 2022 and currently produce products under the “Dobry,” “Rich,” and others.

The authors of the appeal justify their request by noting that the global Coca-Cola Corporation provides support to Ukraine and funds international tournaments from which Russian athletes are barred. If the request is approved, the applicant promises to direct the funds toward investments in Ukraine’s occupied territories and the financing of charitable programs.

Source: “Kommersant.”

Russian authorities have significantly increased sales of property confiscated from citizens and companies to reduce the budget deficit, which is growing amid the war. From January through November 2026, proceeds from the sale of such property totaled approximately $4.6 billion. This is more than four times the figure for all of 2025, when approximately $1.1 billion was raised.

Russian billionaires have donated over $5.6 billion to the Russian Federation’s budget, according to Reuters.

Dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring 100% of the shares in four Russian enterprises owned by the Japanese group Japan Tobacco International (JTI) to the joint-stock company “Industrial Assets” for “temporary management,”

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