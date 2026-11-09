Russia has lost nearly 3,000 troops on the front lines over the past day
The total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, total approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.
Personnel: approximately 1,609,380 (+2,980) people.
Weapons and military equipment:
- Tanks: 12,462 (+4)
- Armored combat vehicles: 25,683 (+15)
- Artillery systems: 52,112 (+68)
- Multiple-launch rocket systems: 2,263 (+6)
- Air defense systems: 1,753 (+2)
- Aircraft: 452
- Helicopters: 356
Unmanned systems and missiles:
- Ground-based robotic systems: 3,109 (+10)
- Operational-tactical UAVs: 602,020 (+1,843)
- Cruise missiles: 5,196
Naval vessels:
- Ships and boats: 35
- *Submarines: 2
Logistics equipment:
- Vehicles and tanker trucks: 172,488 (+638)
- Specialized equipment: 4,889 (+1)
Source: General Staff.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces’ operation to establish a bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in 2023 was a historic event for the Ukrainian army, despite significant losses. This assessment was expressed in an interview with the “Crimea.Realities” project by Alim Kerimov, chief of staff of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, Russia lost five divisions during the fighting.
During the first week of November, the Russian army lost 16,130 servicemen. This is the highest weekly figure since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.