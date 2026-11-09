Logistics equipment:

. This assessment was expressed in an interview with the “Crimea.Realities” project by Alim Kerimov, chief of staff of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, Russia

lost

five divisions during the fighting.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces’ operation to establish a bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in 2023 was a historic event for the Ukrainian army, despite significant losses