Representatives of religious communities in Russia are resorting to manipulation and information and psychological operations (IPO) targeting the families of Ukrainians who have gone missing under unusual circumstances. In particular, they are promised help in confirming that military personnel are being held captive and in facilitating their return, but in exchange, they are asked to create and disseminate specific informational content.

According to him, the institution he heads exchanges information almost every month with government agencies responsible for searching for missing persons, establishing the facts regarding people’s captivity, and facilitating the return of captives.

“And such information (regarding religious manipulation of the families of those missing in action by the Russian Federation—Ed.) was provided to us by our colleagues. We then indeed observed this, and in our communications with the families, we were repeatedly informed that representatives of religious communities representing the aggressor country approached (to these families—ed.) with certain initiatives, promising to assist in confirming captivity and securing release,” Dobroserdov said.

As the Commissioner explained, representatives of Russian religious communities suggested that families produce and distribute certain materials. At first glance, these materials did not contain direct appeals; however, their content promoted narratives favorable to Russia.

“But within the context of these appeals, there is a position suggesting that all Ukrainian citizens are supposedly tired of the war, are praying, and are asking for peace. And that is how they created this content and published it on websites and social media,” Dobroserdov said.

Separately, the commissioner drew attention to cases where artificial intelligence was used to manipulate the families of those missing in action. According to him, this year the Ministry of Internal Affairs has documented numerous cases of fabricated photos and videos created using information and photos that relatives had posted online themselves.

Such materials were sent to the families in an attempt to convince them that the missing servicemember was allegedly under the control of the senders.

“And, based on the content of these photos or videos, they tried to convince the family that this missing servicemember is currently in their custody, and that in order to help, rescue, or provide medical assistance, the relatives must carry out certain actions,” he explained.

Dobroserdov clarified that in most cases, such schemes involving AI were carried out by scammers.

To verify suspicious materials, the commissioner has been provided with special software. Relatives of missing persons can call the hotline at 1698, report any photos or videos they have received, and leave their contact information.

“It was this year that we saw just how frequently artificial intelligence is being used. And so, after some time, we received certain programs, and, for example, when a family now receives such a message, they can call the hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons—1698—leave their information, and report that they have received such-and-such information. One of my staff members will contact them, review these files, and we’ll be able to verify whether it’s a real photo or video, or if it was generated by artificial intelligence,” the Commissioner said.

He emphasized that if the materials were created using artificial intelligence, this could indicate fraud or the activities of Russian intelligence agencies.

“We always tell families in such cases to contact the Security Service and the National Police,” Dobroserdov concluded.

This was reported by Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

In addition, Russia has prepared a disinformation campaign aimed at concealing war crimes in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. To this end, Moscow plans to hold a so-called “international teleconference” on October 22, 2026.

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