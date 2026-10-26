Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage

In the Kamianets-Podilskyi District of the Khmelnytskyi Region, a piece of energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. The strike triggered emergency power outages, and two residential buildings were also damaged.

Serhiy Tyurin, head of the regional military administration, emphasized that Russia is deliberately targeting Ukraine’s energy sector in an attempt to leave people without power. According to him, energy workers are already working to restore power. Windows were damaged in two residential buildings. There are no reports of casualties at this time.

The post does not specify how many customers are without power or when electricity will be restored. The location of the damaged facility is also not specified; only the district is mentioned.

Source: Serhiy Tyurin

Earlier, a facility in the Khmelnytskyi region was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

As a result of a Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region, two residents of the Kamianets-Podilskyi district sustained shrapnel wounds. They sought medical attention and are receiving the necessary care.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

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