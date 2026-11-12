Russia has once again attacked the energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region. As a result of yet another enemy attack, energy facilities have once again been damaged, necessitating emergency repair work.

Currently, emergency repair crews from “Vinnytsiaoblenergo” are working directly at the site of the damage. Energy workers are making every effort to eliminate the consequences of the shelling as quickly as possible and restore power supply.

“Our energy workers are doing everything they can to eliminate the effects of the attack as quickly as possible and restore power to residents in one of the areas of Vinnytsia Oblast. We understand how important it is to have electricity in every home, especially under the current circumstances. Therefore, we ask residents to be understanding of the situation and to remain patient while restoration work is underway,” the company said in a statement.

This was reported by JSC “Vinnytsiaoblenergo.”

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the strike, a local resident sustained serious injuries and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary information, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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