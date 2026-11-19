Russia has recruited more than 360 Ukrainian teenagers online, using threats and manipulation to persuade them to commit illegal acts, including terrorism. Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska called for a joint effort by governments, educational institutions, and families to protect children from dangers in the digital space.

The event was organized by Poland’s First Lady, Marta Nawrocka.

“Perhaps the newest and most alarming threat online is the recruitment of teenagers by anonymous individuals on the internet to commit various illegal acts… In Ukraine, against the backdrop of the Russian invasion, such recruitment bears a Russian trace. Unfortunately, we are already aware of more than 360 cases in which children were lured into terrorism through threats or persuasion,” Zelenska noted.

She emphasized that digital threats know no national borders. Children in Ukraine, Poland, and other European countries play the same games, communicate in the same chat rooms, and can become targets of similar manipulation.

According to Ukraine’s first lady, 26% of Ukrainian teenagers have received messages from fake accounts or strangers asking them to transfer money. In addition, more than 50% of Ukrainian schoolchildren have encountered online abuse.

Zelenska also cited European Union data showing that 54% of young people have received messages that humiliate them.

She pointed out that smartphones are becoming accessible to children at an increasingly younger age. In Ukraine, most children gain access to such devices as early as age eight or even younger.

At the same time, despite their significant educational potential, digital technologies pose risks of fraud, cyberbullying, manipulation, and recruitment.

Olena Zelenska said that amid a full-scale war, Ukraine is paying special attention to protecting children in the digital environment.

Schools are conducting classes on digital safety and artificial intelligence and developing relevant educational programs, particularly for preschool-aged children.

The First Lady specifically highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence among schoolchildren. According to the international PISA study, by 2025, a quarter of Ukrainian children were using chatbots for learning every week.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed methodological guidelines for the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in schools. In particular, these guidelines aim to teach children to critically evaluate content created using AI.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police are conducting informational and educational campaigns involving public figures and influencers. Schools are also organizing interactive sessions on safe internet use.

Zelenska emphasized that it is important to create an atmosphere of trust for children so that they are not afraid to tell adults about dangerous situations and can receive help at home or at school.

“We cannot protect them in isolation or on our own, individually. That is why it is wonderful that there are initiatives like this one, and that we are starting these conversations together,” she emphasized.

The First Lady also noted that Ukraine has become one of seven countries participating in the development of the Council of Europe’s recommendations for 46 countries regarding the digital environment for children.

The document addresses issues such as gaming content, chatbots, the protection of children’s privacy, and restrictions on targeted advertising.

Opening the conference attended by the first ladies of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Romania, Poland’s First Lady Marta Nawrocka emphasized that children’s safety must encompass not only the physical but also the digital realm.

According to her, parents should take an interest in how their children feel online, who they communicate with, and what dangers they face during their online activities.

Navrotska drew attention to the spread of disinformation, manipulation, hate speech, and offensive content online. She called for cooperation among parents, teachers, bloggers, government agencies, and technology companies.

Poland’s First Lady emphasized that responsibility for children’s digital safety cannot be placed solely on the state or parents.

“We won’t solve all the problems at a single conference. But we can take the next step: support and listen carefully to young people, and teach them to use technology responsibly,” said Marta Nawrocka.

She also thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for launching the international initiative Fostering the Future Together, which aims to create a safer digital future for children.

In a video message to conference participants, Melania Trump congratulated the organizers on holding the event in Warsaw and announced that nearly 60 countries have already joined the international coalition she launched.

She emphasized the importance of international cooperation and investment in children’s futures, particularly in the fields of digital technology and education.

At the end of her speech, Olena Zelenska invited Marta Nawrotska to join the Seventh Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will take place next year in Kyiv.

Zelenska made this announcement on Thursday during the international conference “Their Future. Our Responsibility” at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

Russian intelligence agencies are attempting to recruit Ukrainian refugees to carry out sabotage operations in European countries. To find recruits, they use social media, messaging apps, and job postings.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the detention of 56 citizens aged 12 to 24 who are suspected of involvement in sabotage activities. According to the agency, since July 2025, young people have been recruited via the “Davyinchik” dating Telegram bot, and Ukrainian intelligence agencies are allegedly involved in organizing the recruitment.

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