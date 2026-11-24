On the morning of November 24, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the north of the Rivne region. Power has now been restored to all customers, according to regional authorities.

“The northern part of Rivne Oblast came under attack this morning. The enemy attacked power facilities,” the statement said.

As noted, thanks to the prompt response of utility workers, power has now been restored to all customers.

However, scheduled hourly power outages remain in effect in the region.

Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Photo: Russia attacked 11 regions of Ukraine: two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia attacked Vinnytsia again, damaging a power facility and vehicles.

Read us on