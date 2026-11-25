On November 25, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times throughout the day. One man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

According to him, the Russian military used drones and artillery.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, Pokrovka, and Marganets were targeted. Two apartment buildings, private homes, outbuildings, and agricultural equipment were damaged. A 42-year-old man was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy attacked infrastructure.

In the Verkhnodniprovsk community of the Kamyanske district, infrastructure sustained damage.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

On Saturday, November 21, Russian troops attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, using drones and artillery.

The Dnipropetrovsk region endured more than 50 Russian attacks in a single day; there are fatalities and injuries.



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