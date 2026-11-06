The Russians are intensifying their airstrikes on Sloviansk following failed ground assaults

Russian troops are intensifying airstrikes and drone attacks in the Sloviansk area, as their ground assaults are not yielding the desired results. In particular, the occupiers are increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure.

Why are the Russians intensifying their strikes on Sloviansk?

According to Lugovik, the Russian army is actively attacking Sloviansk and other settlements in the metropolitan area from the air. In this way, the occupiers are attempting to compensate for their failed ground assaults and exert pressure on the civilian population by destroying critical infrastructure.



“All of the enemy’s plans boil down to the fact that Sloviansk, as a city, is slowly being destroyed, while the enemy has made no progress in terms of advancing on the ground,” the military official noted.



For these strikes, the Russians are using relatively inexpensive “Molniya” and “Lancet” drones, as well as guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, as the officer explained, Russian aircraft are dropping bombs from a distance of at least 20 kilometers from the front line because they fear Ukrainian air defenses.



What is happening with Russian assaults in this sector?

According to Lugovik, the number of Russian infantry attacks in the unit’s area of responsibility has decreased slightly, but the occupiers’ losses have increased significantly.



Specifically, when comparing September and October, the number of assaults in the 11th Corps’ sector has decreased slightly, while enemy casualties have increased by approximately 30%.

The officer speculates that following massive airstrikes, Russian troops may intensify their ground attacks.



“We understand that the enemy is in a hurry; we understand its actions and are prepared for any moves it makes, even if it resorts to massive mechanized assaults,” Lugovik emphasized.



He added that Ukrainian defenders are monitoring the enemy’s movements along their section of the front and are preparing for a possible intensification of attacks.

On November 6, during the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon, Serhiy Lugovyk, an officer with the planning group of the anti-aircraft missile division of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, spoke about the situation in this sector.

Photo: In Sloviansk, a Russian aerial bomb damaged a century-old architectural landmark.

Sloviansk has officially become a zone of active combat.

The Russians struck Sloviansk with high-explosive aerial bombs; there are casualties.

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