The Russians struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia; a 39-year-old man was injured

Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. A 39-year-old man was injured in the strike, and a fire broke out in the damaged two-story building. Rescue workers evacuated five people, and utility services began restoring water and heat supply.

According to reports, the man sustained shrapnel wounds to his head and torso. His condition is preliminarily assessed as moderate. Medical personnel provided the victim with the necessary care. The State Emergency Service reported that a two-story building was damaged as a result of the strike. A fire broke out at the scene, which was extinguished by rescue workers. They also evacuated five people.

After the attack, cleanup efforts began in the city. Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported that the strike caused disruptions to water and heat supply. According to him, water service was expected to return to normal within the next 30 minutes. Efforts to restore heating were also underway. It was expected that within an hour, approximately 75% of consumers would have heat again.

Separately, Fedorov provided an update on the operations of city services and critical infrastructure. Medical facilities had switched to backup power but continued to admit patients and provide care as usual. Mobile communication in the city remained operational. Traffic lights were also functioning thanks to backup power. Resilience centers were ready to receive people—they were to be opened if necessary.

City services continued to address the aftermath of the Russian strike and restore damaged utilities. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 877 times. Forty-eight settlements came under fire: the occupiers used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery. According to the regional head, 32 people, including four children, were wounded as a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

On November 14, Russian terrorist forces struck the Voznesenivka district of Zaporizhzhia. Civilian casualties were reported.

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