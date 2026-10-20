Russia destroyed part of the 2K plant in Khmelnytskyi

The Ukrainian-German company 2K, which manufactures household chemicals, hair care products, and personal hygiene items, suffered extensive damage as a result of the Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi on October 19, 2026. The company’s operations have been suspended.

As a result of the Russian attack on October 19, 2K’s production facilities sustained significant damage. In particular, part of the production facilities was destroyed, and infrastructure and office spaces were damaged.

The company is currently assessing the extent of the damage and calculating the losses incurred. Due to the damage, the company’s production activities have been temporarily suspended.

At the same time, the company reported that all employees are safe.

The Ukrainian-German joint venture “2K” specializes in the production and distribution of household chemicals, hair care products, and personal hygiene items. The company operates a full-cycle production process.

The company’s products are sold on the Ukrainian and international markets under its own brands, including Doctor Wash, Galax, Power De Luxe, Wash & Free, Family, and Dallas.

The company’s product range includes phosphate-free laundry and fabric care products, dishwashing and cleaning products, shampoos, hair masks, conditioners, and other hair care and styling products, as well as liquid soap.

In addition to manufacturing products under its own brands, the company offers private label services—manufacturing products under customers’ trademarks.

The company is currently assessing the consequences of the Russian attack, which damaged its production infrastructure and halted operations at its facility in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported in a statement posted by the company on Instagram.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a drone crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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