A Russian attack damaged the tax office in the Vinnytsia region

In one of the towns in the Vinnytsia region, a Russian attack damaged the Taxpayer Service Center building.

The blast wave shattered the windows inside the building. No tax office employees or visitors were injured.

Despite the damage, the State Tax Service continues to provide services, particularly remotely through the Electronic Office and the “My Tax” mobile app.

Source: State Tax Service of Ukraine

On November 1, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed in Koziatyn by a Russian drone strike; two other adults and four children sustained injuries of varying severity.

On the afternoon of November 1, Russian troops attacked Koziatyn in the Vinnytsia region, striking the PRB district. The strike hit the area between the dormitory of the railway college and the academic building, a few hundred meters from the train station.

On November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

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