On the morning of November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a wound to his forearm, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. In several districts, private homes, cars, and other structures were damaged, and fires broke out in the Bucha and Obukhiv districts.

In the Brovary district, three private residential homes, a farm building, and a car were damaged. One local resident suffered an acute stress reaction. There have been no reports of his hospitalization.

In the Bila Tserkva district, another man was injured. He sustained a forearm injury and was hospitalized. The injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

In the Boryspil district, damage was reported at several locations. According to the Regional State Administration, ten private residential homes, a car, a playground, and a store were damaged there.

In the Bucha district, a private home caught fire as a result of the attack. The fire was quickly extinguished.

In the Obukhiv district, a fire also broke out in a private residential home. Rescue workers are on the scene.

Thus, the Russian attack caused damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in several districts of the Kyiv region at once. According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, two people were injured. The regional military administration’s report contains no information about fatalities. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the consequences of the Russian attack on its Telegram channel.

Throughout the day on November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. The consequences of the strikes were recorded in six districts: energy facilities, private homes, a store, and vehicles were damaged. One woman sustained injuries and required medical attention.

Two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential house and a farm building were damaged.

Throughout the day on October 29, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The effects of the enemy strikes were recorded in four districts of the region.

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