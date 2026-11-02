Russian occupiers struck Izyum with KAB bombs: a high-rise building was damaged, and the city is without power

On the morning of November 2, Russian terrorist forces attacked Izyum with guided bombs. According to preliminary reports, there is one fatality and several injured in the city, and a residential building and power lines have been damaged.

News

of the Russian invaders’ attack on the city broke around 9:24 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the strikes hit a four-story building.

Cars also caught fire following the shelling. In addition, a fire was reported at a post office.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this in a Telegram post.

He added that one person was killed as a result of the Russian attack. At least three more residents were injured.

They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

As a reminder, on October 30, five civilians were killed in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike. Rescuers recovered their bodies from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Another 14 people were injured.

October 31 was declared a Day of Mourning in Izyum following the Russian airstrike.

On October 29, Russian troops struck a five-story residential building in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, with a guided aerial bomb. At least five people were injured in the attack.

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