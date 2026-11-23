Three civilians were injured as a result of an attack on the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The Russian army attacked Lozova. So far, three people are known to have been injured. They are receiving medical care,” Synyegubov said.

According to preliminary information, the strike caused a fire in an apartment, as well as in four passenger cars and one truck. Units of the State Emergency Service are responding to the aftermath of the shelling.

Source: Oleg Synyegubov

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

Russian troops also carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of a child.

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