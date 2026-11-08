A Russian drone attacked a house in a suburb of Dnipro; one person was killed, and others are trapped under the rubble

Russian troops attacked a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike. At least one private home was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

“The enemy struck a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. A fire broke out. At least one private home was destroyed,” Ganza wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, initial reports indicated that people might be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Later, Oleksandr Hanzha clarified that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing at the site of the strike.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian forces struck a food warehouse—which had previously been attacked—for a second time. The strike triggered a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed as a result of Russian shelling on November 7. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two others were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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