A Russian drone attacked Kherson; one person was killed

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local woman was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the Russian drone struck the woman around 4:40 a.m. The victim was hospitalized, but despite the efforts of medical personnel, she could not be saved.

Earlier, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that a local resident born in 1968 was injured during the attack on the Korabelny district. She was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the war crime that resulted in a fatality.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the circumstances of the Russian strike that killed a civilian in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary information, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

Read us on