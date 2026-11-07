A Russian drone damaged private homes and high-rise buildings in Khmelnytskyi

One person was injured as a result of a drone attack on a residential area of the city. Damage to private homes and apartment buildings was also reported.

This was stated by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

During the airstrike, a Russian drone struck a residential area in the regional capital. The blast or falling debris damaged private homes, and windows were shattered in high-rise buildings. Fortunately, no fires broke out at the scene.

One person was injured as a result of the enemy strike. However, medical assistance was provided promptly on site, and the victim did not require hospitalization.

Source: Serhiy Tyurin

Earlier in Kharkiv, two people were injured in a Russian attack.

Russian drones attacked private businesses in Kremenchuk, resulting in casualties.

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region, causing power outages in the area.

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