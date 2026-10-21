In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two communications facilities came under attack on the night of October 21. These were “Ugletelekom” in occupied Donetsk and the building that housed the telecommunications operator “Lugacom” in occupied Luhansk.

In occupied Donetsk, the aftermath of yesterday’s strike on the “Ugletelekom” facility was documented.

In occupied Luhansk, footage was released from the site of the strike on the building that housed the telecommunications operator “Lugacom.”

Thus, two telecommunications hubs in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were targeted. Information regarding the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attacks has not yet been specified.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+.

On October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. A command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions were hit.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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