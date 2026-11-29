On November 28 and during the night of November 29, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against Russian military logistics. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three enemy fuel tankers were hit in the Bryansk region. The General Staff noted that these vehicles are responsible for delivering fuel to military equipment on the front lines, and without them, tanks, armored vehicles, and trucks would come to a standstill. In addition, enemy supply depots were struck in the vicinity of Makiivka in the Donetsk region and Katerynivka in the Luhansk region. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The General Staff emphasized that strikes on key enemy military targets will continue until the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete end.

Source: Statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

On the night of November 29, the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Togliatti, Russia—which is part of the “Tatneft” group and produces chemical raw materials, including synthetic rubbers used in the production of solid rocket fuel, came under attack by drones.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 2,479 Russian servicemen and destroyed 1,547 operational-tactical-level UAVs, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 29, 2026.

Read us on