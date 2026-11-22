From November 16 to 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and military facilities. The targets included oil refineries, oil depots, an oil pumping station, the Kerch Bridge, air defense systems, warehouses, and command centers. In total, during this period, the Ukrainian military struck eight Russian oil infrastructure facilities.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces struck not only individual military targets but also facilities critical to the Russian army’s operations throughout the week. These include fuel production and supply, the transport of military cargo, drone operations, air defense, and equipment repairs.

One of the main focuses has been strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure. The Ukrainian military has consistently attacked fuel production facilities, oil depots, and hubs through which raw materials are transported to refineries.

Which oil refineries and oil depots were attacked

On the night of November 16, the Defense Forces struck the Ilsk Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai. Three primary oil refining units—AT-4, AT-5, and AT-6—as well as a motor gasoline production complex were targeted. The refinery has a capacity of approximately 6.6 million metric tons of crude oil per year. Its location makes it crucial for supplying Russian troops in the southern sector and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On the same day, Ukrainian forces attacked three oil depots in the city of Azov in the Rostov region. The targets were “Flash Energy,” “Transit-Express,” and “Azovska.” These facilities serve different functions. “Flash Energy” stores and supplies petroleum products. “Transit-Express” operates as a transshipment terminal where fuel can be transferred from rail to road transport. “Azovska” has significant capacity for the storage and transshipment of petroleum products.

Thus, the attacks targeted not only facilities that produce fuel but also those through which it is stored, distributed, and delivered. On the night of November 17, the Defense Forces attacked the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan. It is located approximately 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and can process about 10 million metric tons of crude oil per year.

The facility produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, as well as lubricants and petrochemical products. Following the strike, explosions were heard on the complex’s grounds and a fire broke out. Also on November 17, operators of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center reported a strike on the “Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim” plant in Ufa. It is part of the Ufa Oil Refining Complex, which has a total capacity of approximately 23.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. However, the extent of damage to the plant itself still requires separate confirmation.

On the night of November 18, Ukrainian forces launched a second attack on the Ilsk Oil Refinery. In addition, the Afipsk Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai was struck. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the tank farm at the Ilsk refinery was hit, while an oil refining unit at the Afipsk refinery was struck. More detailed information about the damage to the Ilsk refinery subsequently emerged. One 5,000-cubic-meter tank was destroyed, and eight other tanks of various capacities were damaged. A section of the oil pipeline, as well as technical and storage buildings, were also damaged.

Another key facility was the Kaleikino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan. Ukrainian forces struck it on November 19. This station is one of the key hubs of the Russian oil system. Here, oil from various regions is received and blended, and then routed to oil refineries and the “Druzhba” main oil pipeline.

According to the General Staff, damage to three storage tanks was confirmed at the “Kaleikino-1” facility. One of them caught fire, and the other two were damaged. Each tank can hold up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that such strikes affect more than just the operations of a single facility. Oil pumping stations ensure the flow of raw materials between production sites, refineries, and further transportation routes. Therefore, damage to key facilities can create additional problems for Russia’s entire oil supply chain.

Strikes on the Kerch Bridge and Other Crossings

Attacks on transportation routes used by the Russian army to transport fuel, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment have become a separate focus. On the night of November 16, the Defense Forces struck the Kerch Bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied Crimea with Russia. Following the attack, traffic across the bridge was temporarily halted. Damage to the bridge’s structure and roadway was also reported.

On the night of November 17, the attack on the bridge continued. Reports then emerged that a vehicle arch had collapsed. The bridge was attacked again on the night of November 19. This time, the Missile Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, used the Ukrainian Navy’s “Neptune” coastal missile systems. According to the General Staff, the target was hit, traffic across the bridge was blocked, and the railroad tracks sustained damage.

The Kerch Bridge remains one of the main routes through which Russia supplies resources to occupied Crimea and to the south. It is used to transport fuel, ammunition, weapons, and equipment for Russian troops.

At the same time, this is not the only supply route. The Ministry of Defense explained that disruptions to the bridge’s operation increase the burden on alternative routes and complicate transportation planning. “It is also important to note that the Kerch Bridge is not the only supply route for Russian troops. However, disruptions to its operation increase the burden on alternative routes, complicate transportation planning, and create additional logistical constraints,” the ministry emphasized.

Ukrainian forces also attacked other crossings used by the Russian army. Specifically, on November 15, damage was confirmed to road bridges across the Siverskyi Donets near Pryshyb in Luhansk Oblast and across the Mius River near Taganrog in Rostov Oblast. Earlier, on November 14, a bridge across the Mius Estuary near Lakhedemonivka was struck. On the night of November 18, a road bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska came under attack. And on the night of November 21, the General Staff reported that another road bridge across this river in the Luhansk area had been struck. All of these operations are aimed at hindering the movement of Russian troops, equipment, fuel, and ammunition.

Ukrainian forces attacked Russian air defense and command-and-control systems

Another focus was strikes against air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare stations, and command posts of Russian forces. On November 17, the General Staff reported the destruction of ten Russian radars and electronic warfare stations. In particular, two electronic warfare stations were attacked near Yakovenkovo in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and near Pryazovskoye in the Krasnodar Krai.

Such systems help Russian forces detect and track aerial targets and counter Ukrainian drones. If these systems are disabled, it becomes more difficult for the enemy to detect aerial threats in a timely manner and to interfere with the flights of Ukrainian drones. On November 19 and into the night of November 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to attack Russian military targets. In the Bryansk region, they struck a “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft missile and gun system. It is designed to protect military and infrastructure facilities from air attacks, including drones and missiles.

Near Selidovo in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian army drone command post. Such centers are responsible for overseeing drone operators, coordinating flights, and deploying drones against Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, warehouses containing supplies and equipment for Russian units were struck in the Rubizhne and Lysychansk areas of Luhansk Oblast. Near Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a concentration of weapons and military equipment was targeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported another success on November 20. According to him, in a single night, the Defense Forces struck three launchers of Russian missile systems designed to launch ballistic missiles. At the time of the report, the destruction of one launcher had been confirmed; the results regarding the other two were still being verified.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this is significant because Russia continues to use ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian cities, energy facilities, and civilian targets. The destruction of these launchers may limit the Russian army’s ability to prepare and carry out such attacks. On the night of November 21, Ukrainian forces also attacked an ammunition depot belonging to a Russian unit near Pervomaiskyi in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. In addition, Russian military command posts were struck in the Prishyba area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and the Ukrainka area of Donetsk Oblast.

Strikes on Repair Bases and Aviation Facilities

Defense forces also attacked facilities that help the Russian army repair damaged equipment. On the night of November 18, a Russian military repair base near Khomutovka in the Kursk region was struck. Such facilities are used to repair armored vehicles, trucks, and other military equipment.

Damage to repair facilities makes it harder to return equipment to service. Russian units have to rely on other repair bases, which increases the workload on them and may delay the restoration of vehicles. Also on November 18, the General Staff reported on the results of a strike against the Russian 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod Oblast. The attack itself was carried out on November 10, but its consequences were confirmed later.

According to confirmed reports, three military transport aircraft belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces were damaged. Among them was a heavy Il-76 aircraft. Russia relies on military transport aircraft to move troops, equipment, cargo, and other resources over long distances. Therefore, damage to aircraft and repair facilities limits the Russian army’s ability to quickly restore aircraft and use them for military purposes.

What effect are the Ukrainian strikes aiming to achieve?

The Ministry of Defense explains that the main feature of the operations on November 16–21 is their comprehensive nature. Ukrainian forces attacked various parts of the Russian military system that are interdependent. To continue combat operations, the Russian army needs fuel, ammunition, serviceable equipment, secure supply routes, communications, intelligence, and command-and-control systems. Air defense also plays a crucial role, protecting military facilities and logistical infrastructure.

Strikes on oil refineries, oil depots, and oil pumping stations can create problems at various stages of the fuel supply chain—from production to storage and transportation. This can complicate the supply of Russian troops and affect the economic resources Russia uses to finance the war. Attacks on the Kerch Bridge and other crossings are forcing the Russian army to seek alternative routes and change its transportation plans. As a result, the delivery of military cargo may require more time and resources.

Strikes on air defense systems, radars, and electronic warfare stations weaken the protection of Russian facilities. This may create additional opportunities for subsequent Ukrainian operations. At the same time, attacks on drone command centers, warehouses, and equipment concentration points can disrupt the coordination of Russian units and deplete their supplies. Strikes on repair bases and aircraft maintenance facilities make it more difficult to repair damaged equipment.

All these consequences are interconnected. Fuel shortages affect logistics, damage to crossing points complicates supply lines, and the weakening of air defense systems can make other Russian facilities more vulnerable to new attacks. The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that each strike does not automatically mean the shutdown of a facility or the complete loss of certain military capabilities by Russia. The extent of the damage and the time required for recovery may vary. However, the cumulative effect of such operations forces Russia to spend additional resources on protecting facilities, making repairs, and finding new supply routes.

Thus, during the week of November 16–21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked not only direct military targets but also infrastructure that helps Russia continue the war. Oil refineries, oil depots, transportation routes, air defense systems, warehouses, command centers, and repair facilities were targeted. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported on the results of these operations on November 22.

On the night of November 22, drones likely attacked the Rosgvardia Headquarters in the Krasnodar Krai. Journalists from ASTRA reached this conclusion after analyzing photos and videos from the scene of the fire. Russian authorities have not yet reported whether the building sustained damage.

A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

In Kaliningrad, Russia—which borders Poland and Lithuania—sirens have been activated. Local residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately. Alarm signals are also sounding throughout the Kaliningrad region. Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on airport operations in the region, and the internet has been shut down.





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