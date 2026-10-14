On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flesh, who specified that the current limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h).

Our defense forces did not receive any warning about this restriction, and this led to the disruption of a number of missions.

It is clear that this action cannot be a coincidence and is linked to the current political situation.

Source: Serhiy Flash

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed about 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack from ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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