A drone crashed in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District; one person was killed and four were injured

On Tuesday, October 20, a drone crashed in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv near a gas station, not far from the border with Kyiv Oblast. One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the incident.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this.

According to him, two of the injured were hospitalized. The other two are receiving necessary medical care on site and are being examined.

We should add that three people were killed when a drone crashed onto a road near Chabaniv.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down over Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and cars catching fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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