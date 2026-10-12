On the evening of October 12, Russian troops attacked a building in the Kholodnogorsk district of Kharkiv, causing an entire stairwell to collapse. People may be trapped under the rubble.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the building sustained serious damage.

“One of the latest strikes hit a residential building—there may be people trapped under the rubble. There’s a fire at the scene. The damage is very severe—an entire stairwell has collapsed,” Terekhov said.

According to Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, the building in question has five stories. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

In total, during the Russian Federation’s attack on Kharkiv, five people are known to have required medical assistance, Oleg Sinehubov reported at 10:38 p.m.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” munitions; a direct hit was recorded.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region with S-8000 “Banderole” loitering munitions. As a result of the strike, one person was injured, and approximately 15 private homes and one apartment building were damaged. Power lines and the internet connection were also damaged.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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