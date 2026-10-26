In Kharkiv, Russian drones destroyed the last Epicenter hypermarket

In Kharkiv, the last “Epicenter” hypermarket still operating in the city was destroyed by a Russian attack using rocket-powered drones.

The facility has been attacked three times over the past two months.

After the first two strikes, the store was able to recover, but the attack on October 24 caused a massive fire that engulfed the sales floors and warehouses.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the destruction of the hypermarket represents not only the loss of a retail facility but also hundreds of jobs. People also purchased building materials here to repair homes damaged by shelling under the “e-Restoration” program.

The city is ready to assist with clearing the area, removing debris, and restoring the site.

Source: Igor Terekhov

On October 25, Russian occupation forces launched a second attack on Kharkiv’s Osnovyanskyi District, striking the residential area.

On the morning of October 25, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. In the Osnovyanskyi district, a multi-unit residential building was damaged, and in the Novobavarskyi district, four cars were damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of these strikes.

On Saturday, October 24, three men were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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