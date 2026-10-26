In Kyiv, two medical facilities were damaged by ballistic fire; one person was killed

As a result of a nighttime airstrike on the capital, two healthcare facilities in the Dnipro district sustained damage. The blast wave shattered windows in the intensive care unit of one of the hospitals, as well as in two wards of another medical facility. So far, one person is known to have died, and five others were injured and hospitalized.

In addition, a building on a non-residential property in the Dnipro district was hit. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed near a nearby supermarket. In the Desnianskyi district, a building near a residential complex was struck. People may be trapped inside, according to preliminary reports.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On the evening of October 26, five explosions were heard in Kyiv amid a Russian ballistic missile attack. The explosions were heard on the capital’s left bank, particularly in the Darnytsia and Livoberezhny districts. According to reports, the air raid siren did not sound beforehand.

On Monday evening, October 26, as a result of an enemy strike in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, a hit was recorded near a metro station; a car is on fire at the scene. In addition, an ambulance crew on its way to assist the victims came under fire.

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