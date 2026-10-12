A rocket struck a transportation infrastructure facility in Kyiv — Klitschko

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a rocket struck a transportation infrastructure facility.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, emergency services are heading to the site of the strike.

As a reminder, fighters from the “Timur Special Forces Unit” of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out a counter-sabotage operation in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, two groups of Russian special forces from the 10th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces were neutralized during the operation.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed two Russian military boats carrying personnel. No further details of the operation have been disclosed.

Russia is preparing a new combat unit for the Kinzhal missile.

Read us on