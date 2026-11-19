On November 19, the Dutch Embassy in Ukraine sustained damage as a result of yet another Russian attack on Kyiv. This time, another diplomatic mission in the capital was hit.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

“We call on the international community to condemn in the strongest terms the Russian attacks on foreign diplomats and express our full support for our Dutch colleagues,” the foreign minister wrote.

He emphasized that “Putin’s terror must be met with a decisive response.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen stated that during the Russian attack on Kyiv, a drone struck behind the Dutch embassy building.

“This afternoon, a projectile struck behind the Dutch Embassy building in Kyiv. Fortunately, our colleagues were not injured, but the building sustained minor damage,” the post reads.

The foreign minister noted that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

According to him, the safety and well-being of embassy staff remain the Dutch side’s top priority.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack on the afternoon of November 19.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this on social media platform X.

Video: Four people, including a child, were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack.

Russian drones attacked Kyiv, and fires broke out in apartments in the Podil district.

Read us on