Putin’s administration is drafting a bill on patriotic education and civic education.

The document is intended to establish a hierarchy of so-called traditional values, with patriotism, sovereignty, generational continuity, and responsibility for the country’s future identified as the most important.

Alexander Kharichev, a representative of the Russian president’s administration, announced the preparation of the bill. According to him, officials, together with historians and philosophers, studied the so-called “civilizational code” of Russians and identified 56 characteristic traits.

During his speech, Kharichev also claimed that the war against Ukraine had allegedly brought the peoples of Russia closer together. Meanwhile, Valery Fedorov, head of the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), reported that 91% of Russians surveyed consider themselves patriots.

Russia’s gold reserves have been declining for the tenth consecutive month and fell by another 6.2 metric tons in September—to 2,260 metric tons, the lowest level since the end of 2019. This was reported on October 28 by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The Central Bank of Russia has been reducing its gold reserves for the tenth consecutive month to help cover the state budget deficit. Since December 2025, gold reserves have decreased by approximately 62 metric tons—the largest reduction since the 1998 financial crisis.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—has expanded the list of convicted individuals who will be allowed to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to serve during mobilization, martial law, or wartime. Lawmakers passed the bill on July 22, approving it in the first reading and as a whole, according to “Ukrainska Pravda,” citing “Interfax” and The Moscow Times.

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