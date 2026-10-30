Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to hold a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, the Russian leader is reportedly open to a phone conversation with the Ukrainian president. However, the Kremlin spokesperson did not provide any further details regarding a possible conversation.

According to Peskov, Putin is reportedly open to a phone conversation, but Zelenskyy has not yet called him.

“Putin is open to a phone conversation, but Zelenskyy has not called him yet,” said the Kremlin spokesperson.

Peskov added that this position also applies to possible phone calls between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesperson did not provide any specific details regarding such contacts or possible dates for the conversations.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media

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