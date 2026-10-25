In Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia, restrictions on electricity and water supplies were introduced after a drone attack. The Guardian reports, citing Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of the peninsula's occupation administration. According to him, drones attacked local power grids.

Aksyonov did not specify the number of households affected by the restrictions. Russia occupied Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.

Attacks in Russia and Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that 616 drones were allegedly shot down overnight over more than 20 regions of the country. Acting Bryansk Oblast Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said that at least three people were killed in a drone strike on the border region.

Representatives of the occupation administration also claim that at least three people were killed and another person was seriously wounded as a result of a Ukrainian strike in the temporarily occupied part of Kharkiv Oblast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported at least five people killed by Russian drone and missile strikes in eastern Ukraine. In Synelnykove, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, a drone strike killed three people and wounded at least 12; a fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building. In Sumy Oblast, a drone hit a farm, killing a 31-year-old woman and injuring four others.

UK and France exercises

The seven-week joint UK-French Rhino Titan exercise took place in Germany, involving about 2,500 troops. As part of one of the UK's largest airborne operations in two decades, 600 British and French paratroopers parachuted over Germany from four RAF A400M Atlas transport aircraft.

The exercise at the Senneger training ground in Germany was intended to test the military's ability to counter an adversary equipped with drones and electronic warfare capabilities. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that modern threats require an updated approach to warfare.

The Ukrainian government also reported that the military's Starlink connection was stable 10 days after sudden restrictions on access to the satellite system. Later, SpaceX chief Elon Musk accused Ukrainian servicemen of violating the terms of use of the service.

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