On Sunday, November 29, a five-year-old boy was injured as a result of a Russian attack near the village of Zbyranka in the Lviv community. The blast wave shattered a window, and shards of glass injured the child. The boy was taken to the hospital.

The child was near the site of the attack. The blast wave shattered a window, and shards of glass flew through the air and injured the boy. He was subsequently hospitalized. “A 5-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy attack near the village of Zbyranka in the Lviv community. The blast wave shattered a window, and shards of glass injured the child. The boy was hospitalized,” Sadovyi wrote.

Residential buildings in the community were also damaged. Four houses in the summer cottage cooperatives were damaged. The roof of one of them was seriously damaged. The mayor did not specify any other consequences of the attack in his post. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel.

In Lviv, two people were killed and others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the morning of November 20. In addition, a ticket terminal at the Sknyliv train station was hit, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

Read us on