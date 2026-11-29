There are already 71 cogeneration plants operating in the Khmelnytskyi region, with a total capacity of over 67 MW. Another 19 plants, totaling 25 MW, are scheduled to be gradually commissioned. This was announced on November 29 by Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

Of the 71 plants, 53 are operating at heating and water supply facilities, and another 18 are in the private sector. According to Tyurin, the region continues to commission new equipment to increase its capacity to generate electricity and heat. “We have already commissioned 53 cogeneration units at heating and water supply facilities, and another 18 are operating in the private sector. The total capacity exceeds 67 MW. Another 19 cogeneration units with a capacity of 25 MW are gradually being brought online,” said the head of the Regional State Administration.

Cogeneration units simultaneously produce electricity and heat. They are used, in particular, to meet the needs of utility companies and critical infrastructure facilities. This approach allows communities to have an additional source of energy and be less dependent on centralized supply. The Regional Military Administration is working to commission the plants in collaboration with their owners, communities, and local electricity and gas network operators.

At the same time, the region is developing other energy sources. Among the priorities mentioned by Tyurin are increasing the number of solar and hydroelectric power plants, using local alternative fuels, and installing solar panels and solid-fuel boilers. Another area of focus is energy management in public institutions. This involves implementing systems that help use energy more efficiently and monitor its consumption. There are also plans to develop cogeneration plants and solid-fuel boiler rooms at municipal utilities and critical infrastructure facilities.

Another regional project involves the production of biomethane. In April 2026, a memorandum was signed to secure 15 million euros for the creation of a facility that will produce this gas from livestock waste. The planned production capacity is 5 million cubic meters of biomethane per year. According to Tyurin, regional authorities continue to seek investments to develop this sector.

Thus, the Khmelnytskyi region is developing several methods of local energy production simultaneously. Among the main objectives are the launch of additional cogeneration plants, the development of renewable energy sources, and the attraction of funding for new energy projects.

On the evening of November 26, Russian troops launched an attack on the Khmelnytskyi region. Following the attack, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, and emergency responders were called in to extinguish it. There is currently no information on any casualties.

On the evening of November 11, Russian troops carried out an attack on the Khmelnytskyi region. The occupiers targeted an energy infrastructure facility; damage to the facility left part of the district without power.



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