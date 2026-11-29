On Sunday, November 29, 2026, Russian forces attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone. The number of casualties rose to 11 people, including two children. Another strike on the Kyiv district of the city was also reported. This was announced by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Glavkom.

Among those injured in the Nemyshlyanskyi district are a one-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy. Medical professionals diagnosed both children with an acute stress reaction. A man and a woman were hospitalized. All of the injured are receiving medical care.

The drone strike caused a fire in a post office building and two cars. The fires have been contained, and cleanup efforts are underway.

Following this, Synyegubov reported another strike on the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv. The details of the incident are being clarified. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties there.

Source: a post by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Last night, the Kovel community in Volyn came under drone attack. Civilian infrastructure sustained damage, Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, reported on November 29.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of November 29, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 out of 140 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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