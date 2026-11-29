On the night of November 29, 2026, and into the morning, Russian troops once again attacked the tobacco factory in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast. The facility is part of the international corporation British American Tobacco. This is the second attack on the factory this fall. This was reported by “Glavkom,” citing the Pryluky District Police and “Suspilne.”

The factory produces well-known cigarette brands, including Kent, Lucky Strike, and “Pryluky.” This was reported by journalists who visited the site of the attack.

The facility sustained damage. There is no information on casualties at this time. Police documented the aftermath of the attack, recorded the damage, and collected evidence.

Source: Pryluky District Police.

On September 7, a tobacco factory in Pryluky was already on fire following an attack by the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, Russia destroyed a five-story building with people inside in Pryluky with a missile.

In Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, State Emergency Service rescuers pulled a small child alive from under the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

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