Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire along the current line of contact in order to move toward a diplomatic resolution of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“We are ready to take such steps—to remain and stop where we are. We are talking about a ceasefire along the line of contact. Is this a compromise? Of course, it’s a very big compromise. We understand that he [Vladimir Putin] does not want to leave our land. That is precisely why we are saying: okay, let’s stop here and move on to diplomacy,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, the Head of State expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will find a way to end the war without placing the burden of that cost solely on Ukraine.

Source: Interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Al Jazeera.

Kyiv has conveyed to its international partners the conditions for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and is awaiting Moscow’s response.

As a reminder, Russia refuses to agree to an interim arrangement with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without the conclusion of a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach agreements and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it does not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On Monday, November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga participated in the first session of the Ministerial Meeting dedicated to the implementation of the European Union’s Black Sea Strategy. The discussion focused on the interregional agenda in the field of connectivity.

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