On November 28, 2026, there were 131 combat engagements on the front lines, and Russian troops carried out 69 airstrikes, dropped 231 guided bombs, deployed 8,377 kamikaze drones, and conducted 1,994 shelling attacks, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, four artillery systems, and one enemy drone command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched four attacks in the areas of Korenka and Malaya Korchakivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack in the Starytsia area.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the Radkivka area.

In the Lyman sector, four enemy attempts to advance in the Kolodyaziv and Lyman areas were halted.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces carried out seven attacks in the areas of Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka, Yampil, and Ozerny.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 attacks were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the Serhiivka area and in the directions of Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Chernihivka, Krasnopodillia, and Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, 11 Russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Rybne, Rizdvyanka, Svitla Dolyna, and Yegorivka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the course of November 28, Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 2,479 Russian servicemen and destroyed 1,547 operational-tactical-level UAVs, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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