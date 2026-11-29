On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 of the 140 drones that Russian troops had used to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Among the targets launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea, the targets included Shahed-type strike drones (93 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones.

As of 7:30 a.m., the downing or neutralization of 101 enemy UAVs had been confirmed, including 55 rocket-powered “Shaheds.” At the same time, strikes were recorded at 27 locations, and debris from downed targets fell at 13 additional locations; as of this morning, the air attack was still ongoing due to the presence of several enemy drones in the sky.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force statement on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision of October 23 to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities for the 2026/27 heating season.

Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has attacked Ukrainian food processing plants, warehouses, and logistics centers 62 times. This is nearly twice as many attacks as in all previous years of the full-scale war combined.

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