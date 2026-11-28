The occupiers have advanced near Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv sector of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and in the area of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk sector of Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Orikhiv sector, small Russian infantry groups are attempting to bypass Malaya Tokmachka in order to trap Ukrainian units in this section of the front in a so-called “pocket.”

The Russian command has also set the objective of capturing Orikhiv. Instead of frontal assaults, the occupiers are attempting to bypass the fortified area held by Ukrainian defenders from the right flank.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian troops continue their offensive operations, attempting to advance toward Orikhiv and threaten Ukrainian logistics.

Source: DeepState.

Russian occupiers have already lost their second PTS-2 amphibious transporter while attempting to cross the Vovcha River. The vehicle was struck by Ukrainian drones as it was being transported to the shore.

On the night of November 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, together with the Chernaya Iskra insurgent movement, attacked the Yefremov synthetic rubber plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. The plant is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, specifically for “Iskander” ballistic missiles.

Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost approximately 1,648,161 military personnel.

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