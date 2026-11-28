An administrative building in the Solomyanskyi district was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv on November 28.

One woman was killed in the strike, and there are also other casualties.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, drone debris fell in an open area near a residential building. Information regarding damage and casualties is being verified.

In addition, in the same district, cars in a parking lot caught fire after drone debris fell on them.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko.

On November 28, a strike on a critical infrastructure facility was recorded in Kyiv. Experts are currently assessing the nature and extent of the damage.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district following an attack by the Russian Federation.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out at warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

On November 24, damage to energy facilities in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts was reported as a result of enemy strikes.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

Read us on