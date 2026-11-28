In Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, emergency rescue operations were completed on November 28 at the site of a five-story residential building destroyed by a Russian airstrike. Ten people were killed in the attack, including a child.

Today, rescuers recovered the body of the last victim from under the rubble. The search-and-rescue operation lasted six days—from the moment of the strike on November 22, when part of the building collapsed, trapping residents under the rubble.

The rescuers’ work was complicated by the constant threat of renewed shelling and the activity of Russian drones. Due to the danger, the specialists had to repeatedly suspend the demolition of the structures and take cover.

During the operation, emergency responders cleared 402.5 metric tons of destroyed building debris. They also extinguished a fire in a fourth-floor apartment that had spread over 15 square meters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A man was killed and another was wounded as a result of a Russian strike on a city in the Donetsk region. The occupiers used two aerial bombs, each weighing 250 kg.

In Sloviansk, more than 80 high-rise buildings remain without centralized heating, and that number may rise due to Russian shelling of residential neighborhoods, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

On Wednesday, November 25, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops dropped a 500-kilogram FAB-500 aerial bomb on an area of high-rise buildings in the central part of Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the enemy airstrike, a man born in 1949 was killed, and another person was injured.

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