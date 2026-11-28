Three bills have been introduced in Russia that would impose administrative and criminal liability for disseminating unverified information about Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory and occupied territories. The bills were submitted to the State Duma on November 26.

If the laws are passed, Russian media outlets and social media users will not be able to independently publish information about the consequences of Ukrainian attacks. The authorities will effectively be able to control what information about the strikes is permitted to be disseminated.

The restrictions will apply to reports of damage caused by drones, missiles, and artillery to military equipment, industrial facilities, and storage sites. Publications about the consequences of sabotage, assassination attempts on officials, and other incidents that Russian authorities classify as “terrorist” may also be banned.

One of the draft laws provides for fines of up to 500,000 rubles (about $6,100) for Russian citizens. Foreign nationals facing similar violations may face deportation in addition to a fine.

Another bill proposes criminal liability for repeat offenses—a fine of up to 300,000 rubles (about $3,700) or up to three years in prison. If the dissemination of information results in additional damages, the prison term could reach five years.

The initiatives have already drawn criticism from Russian military bloggers due to their vague wording. They fear that liability could extend not only to the creators of videos from strike sites but also to people who discuss the attacks in private conversations.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Kremlin is attempting to intensify self-censorship in Russia amid growing discontent over the authorities’ inability to protect the country’s territory from Ukrainian strikes.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On the night of November 28, Moscow came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat from the air, operations at several Russian airports were temporarily restricted.

As a reminder, on the night of November 27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city lost its heating. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

On the night of November 28, drones attacked several regions of Russia. According to preliminary reports, fires broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region and at the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station in the Samara Region. Russian authorities also reported a massive drone attack on Moscow.

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