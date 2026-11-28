On the morning of November 28, Russian troops struck an energy facility belonging to DTEK’s “Odesa Power Grids” company. As a result of the attack, more than 6,000 customers were temporarily left without power.

“The enemy continues to attack the power grid in the Odesa region,” Kipper emphasized.

According to him, power outages were reported in the Odesa region, specifically in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa. In total, more than 6,000 customers were temporarily left without power.

Power company crews are currently working to restore power. Specialists throughout the Odesa region are engaged in emergency repair work on an accelerated schedule.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, eight people were killed and ten others were injured as a result of Russian attacks in the Chernihiv region.

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. A fire also broke out at a garage cooperative, damaging six garages, windows in two high-rise buildings, and an energy infrastructure facility.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, 23 civilians were wounded, including three children. Several other people suffered acute stress reactions.

On the night of November 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, including 74 Shahed jet drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy UAVs. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings housing two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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